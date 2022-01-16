 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Calvin Kattar Makes a Statement, Giga Chikadze Falters, and the Bills Win!

Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck react to Kattar’s victory over the featherweight up-and-comer

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC 220: Kattar v Burgos Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images


Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy react to Calvin Kattar’s statement victory over featherweight up-and-comer Giga Chikadze. The guys discuss Kattar’s impressive output, where each guy goes from here, and more. Plus, Ariel celebrates the Bills’ beatdown of the Patriots.

Next episode: Friday, January 21 for the UFC 270 weigh-in show! Download the Spotify Greenroom app today to join the guys live before all the big events.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

