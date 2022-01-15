‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 3 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna are insulted on our behalf and will beseech you to listen to their latest deep dive of The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3 (06:24). They discuss the much discussed gang of cyber youths and their colorful bikes (38:19). Later, Ben Lindbergh brings us a lore lesson on the infamous Pyke Syndicate (85:28) and Jomi is brought in to answer your mailbag questions.
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Steve Ahlman, TD St. Matthew-Daniel, and Arjuna Ramgopal
