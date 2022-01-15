 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 3 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna discuss the cyber youths and their bikes, the Pyke Syndicate, and more

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Mal and Joanna are insulted on our behalf and will beseech you to listen to their latest deep dive of The Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3 (06:24). They discuss the much discussed gang of cyber youths and their colorful bikes (38:19). Later, Ben Lindbergh brings us a lore lesson on the infamous Pyke Syndicate (85:28) and Jomi is brought in to answer your mailbag questions.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Guest: Ben Lindbergh
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Steve Ahlman, TD St. Matthew-Daniel, and Arjuna Ramgopal

