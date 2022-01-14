NPR Departures, Awards Season SEO, and Wordle-Loving Reporters



Bryan and David begin with a breakdown of the recent NPR departures as chronicled by NPR’s own media reporter David Folkenflik (1:06). They transition to the rise of Wordle, a puzzle game heavily featured on the Twitter accounts of reporters everywhere (11:30). Then they discuss the Postgame Question of the Week, posed to Stetson Bennett IV after Monday’s college football national championship game (19:00). They then tackle the Media Piss Test (24:00) and later talk about the unsurprising dissolution of 60 Minutes+ (26:30). Finally, they examine how exactly SEO considerations might affect this upcoming awards seasons (32:33). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Producer: Devon Manze

