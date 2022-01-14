 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NPR Departures, Awards Season SEO, and Wordle-Loving Reporters

Bryan and David also discuss the Postgame Question of the Week, posed to Stetson Bennett IV after Monday’s college football national championship game

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images


Bryan and David begin with a breakdown of the recent NPR departures as chronicled by NPR’s own media reporter David Folkenflik (1:06). They transition to the rise of Wordle, a puzzle game heavily featured on the Twitter accounts of reporters everywhere (11:30). Then they discuss the Postgame Question of the Week, posed to Stetson Bennett IV after Monday’s college football national championship game (19:00). They then tackle the Media Piss Test (24:00) and later talk about the unsurprising dissolution of 60 Minutes+ (26:30). Finally, they examine how exactly SEO considerations might affect this upcoming awards seasons (32:33). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

