Finding Value and Edges in Super Wild-Card Weekend



This week, Warren and House run through every game and look for the most valuable bets in each. They start in Cincinnati and wonder whether the cold weather could affect the point total (8:00) and explain why the same may not be true in Buffalo (17:00). Then, they discuss what the Eagles need to do to keep this game close (28:00) before breaking down 49ers-Cowboys (33:00). Finally, they talk about Pittsburgh’s chances in Kansas City (46:00) and why the Monday night game may come down to QB play (51:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

