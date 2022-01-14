 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Finding Value and Edges in Super Wild-Card Weekend

Warren and House run through every game and look for the most valuable bets in each

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images


This week, Warren and House run through every game and look for the most valuable bets in each. They start in Cincinnati and wonder whether the cold weather could affect the point total (8:00) and explain why the same may not be true in Buffalo (17:00). Then, they discuss what the Eagles need to do to keep this game close (28:00) before breaking down 49ers-Cowboys (33:00). Finally, they talk about Pittsburgh’s chances in Kansas City (46:00) and why the Monday night game may come down to QB play (51:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer Gambling Show

The Latest

NFL Playoff Draft Revisit, Coach Luke Fickell on Taking Cincinnati to the Playoff, and ‘Ozark’ EP Chris Mundy

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Play

The Return of the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red”

Plus, Wos discusses the latest Kyle Kuzma fit

By Wosny Lambre

What Really Happened Out There?

Considering the show’s multitude of unanswered questions, it’s no surprise the ‘Yellowjackets’ subreddit has exploded. What’s unique is the way the series’ cast and crew are getting in on the fun too.

By Jacqueline Kantor

The ‘Station Eleven’ Exit Survey

HBO’s take on a post-pandemic world was topical, to say the least. Let’s discuss.

By The Ringer Staff

The Bradley Cooper Hall of Fame and the ‘House of Gucci’ Oscars Surge

Sean and Amanda also discuss the surprises and snubs of the SAG Awards nominations and the incredible legacy of the late Sidney Poitier

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

The Forever Fight for Voting Rights and Kate Sosin on Ending Violence Against the Trans Community

Plus, Van and producers Trudy and Donnie discuss the NFL coming out of the war on race unscathed

By Van Lathan