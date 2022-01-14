 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Previewing Wild-Card Weekend in the NFL

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven also discuss the Houston Texans’ firing of head coach David Culley and what it signals for the future of the team

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and Steven Ruiz
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images


Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven begin the pod by talking about the Houston Texans’ firing of head coach David Culley and what it signals for the future of the team. Then they discuss, dissect, and share their picks for all of the Round 1 NFL playoff matchups.

Bills-Patriots (10:15)
Cowboys-49ers (21:59)
Cardinals-Rams (30:38)
Bucs-Eagles (39:00)
Raiders-Bengals (42:50)
Chiefs-Steelers (48:35)

Hosts: Benjamin Solak, Kaelen Jones, Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

