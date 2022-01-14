Bulls Fans Ride the Wave, Wild-Card-Weekend Preview With Steven Ruiz, and the Most Important Trait in the Next Bears Head Coach

The Full Go returns after the Bulls’ blowout loss to Brooklyn on Wednesday night. Jason reveals what lessons can be learned, why it’s Kevin Durant’s league, and how this could end up being a good loss for the Bulls (04:53). Our very own Ringer writer and podcaster Steven Ruiz joins the show to preview this weekend’s wild-card matchups (34:42). Steven explains why he thinks Justin Herbert was the best QB in the NFL this year (46:05) and his thoughts on Justin Fields (54:00). As the Bears begin round one of head coach interviews, Jason tells us why there’s one common trait that every candidate should have (55:55).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez
