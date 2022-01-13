 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Knicks Trade for Cam Reddish, Giants GM Rumors, Plus Wild-Card Picks With Joe Benigno

JJ breaks down New York’s latest deal with Atlanta

By John Jastremski
Atlanta Hawks v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


(01:27) — GIANTS: Why JJ likes the names that are coming out of the Giants’ GM search.
(06:32) — KNICKS: Cam Reddish is the type of player the Knicks should be taking a chance on.
(16:55) — SNY Knicks Reporter Ian Begley stops by with more on the Cam Reddish trade, including how it impacts the rotation and why he thinks this means there’s another move to be made before the deadline.
(31:59) — Old School vs. New School wild-card weekend picks with Joe Benigno
(61:40) — Handicapper Art DiCesare breaks down JJ and Joe B’s picks, plus offers up some of his own.
(75:19) — Yahoo! Sportsbook’s Ariel Epstein talks best prop bets this wild-card weekend.
(89:28) — JJ closes it out with his thoughts on Season 4 of Cobra Kai!

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Ian Begley, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare and Ariel Epstein
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Colby vs. Jorge Is Set, Korean Zombie Gets the Nod, and Potential Opponents for Nathan Diaz

Plus, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss fights to look forward to this year

By Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Jimmy G’s Last Stand, Stafford’s Swoon, and Round 1 Million-Dollar Picks with Ben Solak and Peter Schrager

Bill is joined by Ben Solak to discuss the biggest storylines from Round 1 of the NFL playoffs

By Bill Simmons

NFL Playoff Picks, 2021 NBA Rookies, and the Logan Paul Pokemon Controversy

Mike and Jesse discuss what the Logan Paul Pokemon card controversy means for the hobby

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Chris Herring on the ’90s Knicks, the Current Knicks, and the Chicago Bulls

Chris discusses his new book ‘Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks’

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

The Knicks Fleeced Atlanta for Cam Reddish. Or Did They?

New York may have just landed a future All-Star for close to nothing—but the Hawks might look like winners in the end

By Dan Devine

The ‘Station Eleven’ Season Finale With Showrunner Patrick Somerville

Chris and Andy talk to Patrick about how he came to the project (2:35), the emotions of the season finale (19:34), and why this was one of the hardest projects he has ever taken on

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald