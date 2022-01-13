Knicks Trade for Cam Reddish, Giants GM Rumors, Plus Wild-Card Picks With Joe Benigno



(01:27) — GIANTS: Why JJ likes the names that are coming out of the Giants’ GM search.

(06:32) — KNICKS: Cam Reddish is the type of player the Knicks should be taking a chance on.

(16:55) — SNY Knicks Reporter Ian Begley stops by with more on the Cam Reddish trade, including how it impacts the rotation and why he thinks this means there’s another move to be made before the deadline.

(31:59) — Old School vs. New School wild-card weekend picks with Joe Benigno

(61:40) — Handicapper Art DiCesare breaks down JJ and Joe B’s picks, plus offers up some of his own.

(75:19) — Yahoo! Sportsbook’s Ariel Epstein talks best prop bets this wild-card weekend.

(89:28) — JJ closes it out with his thoughts on Season 4 of Cobra Kai!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Ian Begley, Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare and Ariel Epstein

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

