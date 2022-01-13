Colby vs. Jorge Is Set, Korean Zombie Gets the Nod, and Potential Opponents for Nathan Diaz



Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy discuss the recently announced Colby Covington-Jorge Masvidal fight, and if the guys think this is the right fight for a non-PPV main event. Then, they talk about the Korean Zombie’s chance at the featherweight belt (18:21), big fights to look forward to in 2022, potential opponents for Nathan Diaz in the final fight of his UFC contract, the likelihood of Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury fighting, and more. Plus your calls (47:00)!

Next episode: Saturday, January 15, following Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze. Download the Spotify Greenroom app today.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

