Bringing Oaxaca to L.A.

When L.A.’s Guelaguetza restaurant opened in the mid-’90s, mole and mezcal and all the other treasures of Oaxacan cuisine were a long way from the cachet they carry today. Co-owner Bricia Lopez joins Dave and Chris to talk about how her family helped put their culture on the map. Discussed: where Dave will retire, hunting wild boar in the 1930s, opening a Oaxacan restaurant in Koreatown, eating tlayudas at the Four Seasons, bringing your kids into the industry, Chris’s unwarranted tie-dye skepticism, making mole vs. making bolognese, smoke as a condiment, culinary bullshit detectors, roasting chiles and complaining, and Dave’s chipotle pepper misadventures.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Bricia Lopez
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
