 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bringing Oaxaca to L.A.

Dave and Chris are joined by Guelaguetza restaurant co-owner Bricia Lopez to discuss opening a family Oaxacan restaurant in Koreatown

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Sister and Brother Bricia and Fernando Lopez, scions of the Guelagetza restaurant empire. Operate t Photo by Kirk McKoy/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images


When L.A.’s Guelaguetza restaurant opened in the mid-’90s, mole and mezcal and all the other treasures of Oaxacan cuisine were a long way from the cachet they carry today. Co-owner Bricia Lopez joins Dave and Chris to talk about how her family helped put their culture on the map. Discussed: where Dave will retire, hunting wild boar in the 1930s, opening a Oaxacan restaurant in Koreatown, eating tlayudas at the Four Seasons, bringing your kids into the industry, Chris’s unwarranted tie-dye skepticism, making mole vs. making bolognese, smoke as a condiment, culinary bullshit detectors, roasting chiles and complaining, and Dave’s chipotle pepper misadventures.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Bricia Lopez
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

Laurel Stucky on What Makes Her a ‘Challenge’ Hall of Fame Player

Laurel talks about what makes her such a dominant player on ‘The Challenge’ and her and Bananas tell stories from their favorite and least favorite seasons together

By Johnny Bananas

How ‘Scream’ Shook Up Horror Movies

Now on its fifth film, the franchise started by Wes Craven has gone from changing the language of a genre to chasing its own legacy

By Adam Nayman

‘Station Eleven’ Final Thoughts

Joanna Robinson and Sean Fennessy react to the finale of HBO’s ‘Station Eleven’ and the series as a whole

By Joanna Robinson and Sean Fennessey

Comprehensive Gun Reform With Shannon Watts

Shannon talks about what led to her founding the nation’s largest grassroots group fighting gun violence, taking on the NRA, and the prospect of reforming gun laws in 2022

By Bakari Sellers

The Worst Bets for Wild-Card Weekend

Danny, Danny, and Craig give their best takes, stats, and all the wrong reasons to wager on Wild-Card Weekend

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Favorite Villain Moments, Guest Appearances, and Clayton’s Top Contestants With Mina Kimes

Juliet and Mina discuss Cassidy and Shanae’s group date moment and the guest appearances from Hilary Duff and Ziwe

By Juliet Litman