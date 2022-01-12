 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The SEC Gap Is Widening, Eric Dickerson on the Rushing Record and Recruiting Stories, and the QB Stock Game Finale

Russillo shares his thoughts on the SEC’s dominance of college football before talking to Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson about his book, ‘Watch My Smoke: The Eric Dickerson Story,’ and more

By Ryen Russillo
Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on the SEC’s dominance of college football (0:31) before talking to Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson about his book, Watch My Smoke: The Eric Dickerson Story, what it’s like to be fast, quitting football in high school and returning to win a state championship, committing to Texas A&M before ending up at SMU, his first five NFL seasons in Los Angeles, contract disputes, his NFL rushing record, and more (9:57). Then, with the end of the NFL regular season in the books, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle close out Q4 of the QB Stock Game and announce the winner (44:48) before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (49:06).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Eric Dickerson
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

