Favorite Bets for Super Wild-Card Weekend

Warren and Ben discuss the importance of Cincinnati’s O-line, wonder how weather will impact Patriots-Bills, and ponder whether the Eagles can contain Tom Brady

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


This week, Warren and Ben begin with Raiders-Bengals and talk about the importance of Cincinnati’s O-line (3:00). Then, they wonder how much weather will impact the Patriots-Bills matchup (14:00) before discussing what the Eagles can do to contain Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense (26:00). Finally, they explain why San Francisco could be a bad matchup for the Cowboys (37:00) and preview Cardinals-Rams (50:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

