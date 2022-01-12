Favorite Bets for Super Wild-Card Weekend

This week, Warren and Ben begin with Raiders-Bengals and talk about the importance of Cincinnati’s O-line (3:00). Then, they wonder how much weather will impact the Patriots-Bills matchup (14:00) before discussing what the Eagles can do to contain Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense (26:00). Finally, they explain why San Francisco could be a bad matchup for the Cowboys (37:00) and preview Cardinals-Rams (50:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon
