Giants Eventually Get It Right and Fire Joe Judge

Plus, Charles Davis previews the NFL wild-card weekend

By John Jastremski
Washington Football Team v New York Giants Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


JJ hopped on Spotify Greenroom with The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz for immediate reaction to the Giants (eventually) firing head coach Joe Judge.

(01:41) — Why firing Judge was the right call
(02:52) — Heifetz on why embarrassment and the GM search led to this decision
(07:05) — CALLS: Who should the Giants look to hire? And is Brian Flores the priority?
(57:44) — NFL analyst Charles Davis previews the wild-card games
(87:17) — Larry’s Trivia and Best Bets with Jeff Money

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Danny Heifetz and Charles Davis
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

