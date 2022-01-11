Giants Eventually Get It Right and Fire Joe Judge



JJ hopped on Spotify Greenroom with The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz for immediate reaction to the Giants (eventually) firing head coach Joe Judge.

(01:41) — Why firing Judge was the right call

(02:52) — Heifetz on why embarrassment and the GM search led to this decision

(07:05) — CALLS: Who should the Giants look to hire? And is Brian Flores the priority?

(57:44) — NFL analyst Charles Davis previews the wild-card games

(87:17) — Larry’s Trivia and Best Bets with Jeff Money

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Danny Heifetz and Charles Davis

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

