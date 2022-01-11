 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Brian Flores, Black Monday, and First-Round Playoff Picks

Jason, James, and Ryan react to Flores’s firing and discuss what could be next for the former Dolphins head coach

By Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images


Jason, James, and Ryan begin the pod by sharing their reactions to the firing of Brian Flores in Miami and break down possible destinations for the hot coaching prospect. Next, they discuss George McCaskey’s bizarre end-of-season press conference and what it could mean for the Chicago Bears and their fan base moving forward. Finally, they wrap up by dissecting and offering insight for each matchup in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 1 Postmortem

Chris and Shea break down Season 1 of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ and talk about their top five moments from the show that they can’t believe made it onto their televisions

By Chris Ryan and Shea Serrano

Welcome Back Klay, Real Ones in the West, and the Ben Simmons Trade Machine

Also, Verno and KOC talk about the Raptors’ turnaround and Fred VanVleet’s All-Star season, and take a look at where Myles Turner could go with the trade deadline just a few weeks away

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

What We’re Watching and Reading. Plus, a Julia Fox and Kanye West Update.

Juliet and Amanda weigh in on new celebrity couple Kanye West and Julia Fox before discussing the content they’ve been consuming

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Jabari Smith Jr. and RJ Barrett Put in Extra Work

J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks talk about the pedigree and story of Auburn star Jabari Smith Jr., and discuss the development of Knicks guard RJ Barrett

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks

Too Many “This Is Awesome” Chants, Bron Breakker Being the Next Big Thing, and Wrestling’s Forbidden Door

Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss whether wrestling fans chant "this is awesome" too much before sharing their thoughts on the future of NXT champion Bron Breakker

By Evan Mack

Power Ranking Every Team in the NFL Playoffs

The usual suspects—the Packers, Chiefs, and Buccaneers—are the favorites to make the Super Bowl. But there are plenty of squads that could play spoiler. Who will have the edge this postseason?

By Danny Kelly