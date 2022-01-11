Brian Flores, Black Monday, and First-Round Playoff Picks



Jason, James, and Ryan begin the pod by sharing their reactions to the firing of Brian Flores in Miami and break down possible destinations for the hot coaching prospect. Next, they discuss George McCaskey’s bizarre end-of-season press conference and what it could mean for the Chicago Bears and their fan base moving forward. Finally, they wrap up by dissecting and offering insight for each matchup in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

