Bears Fire Nagy and Pace Yet Still Get It Wrong, With Laurence Holmes

Jason brings you a bonus podcast to react to the news of the Bears firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace. He brings on Laurence Holmes from 670 The Score to help break down George McCaskey’s press conference from earlier in the day (16:20). They go deep into the issues going on inside Halas Hall (18:54) and discuss why they chose Bill Polian to help their GM and head coach (23:49). They also discuss McCaskey calling out former Bears center Olin Kreutz before Laurence predicts where the franchise will go from here (32:38).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Laurence Holmes
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez
