RIP Longform, Carlson vs. Cruz, Bob Saget Obits, and Postgame Question of the Week

Plus, reacting to Nick Kristof’s attempt to run for governor in Oregon

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Senate Hearing Examines Capitol Police Following January 6 Attack Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images


Bryan and David break down Ted Cruz’s appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show discussing the January 6 siege of the Capitol (9:25). Then they bid farewell to longform.org (30:05), present the Postgame Question of the Week (43:49), discuss Nick Kristof’s attempt to run for governor (45:54), and share some Bob Saget obits (52:36). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

