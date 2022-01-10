RIP Longform, Carlson vs. Cruz, Bob Saget Obits, and Postgame Question of the Week

Bryan and David break down Ted Cruz’s appearance on The Tucker Carlson Show discussing the January 6 siege of the Capitol (9:25). Then they bid farewell to longform.org (30:05), present the Postgame Question of the Week (43:49), discuss Nick Kristof’s attempt to run for governor (45:54), and share some Bob Saget obits (52:36). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
