Week 18 Recap: Raiders Win an OT Thriller, Jags Shock Colts, and Niners Come Back to Beat Rams

Kevin, Nora, and Steven Ruiz also discuss the Steelers’ improbable path to clinching a playoff berth and Miami sweeping the season series with the Patriots

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and Steven Ruiz
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


Kevin and Nora are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss the craziness that went on in Week 18, starting with the Las Vegas Raiders clinching their spot in the playoffs by defeating the L.A. Chargers in overtime (1:25). Then they discuss the Colts losing to the Jaguars and missing the playoffs (19:32). After that they discuss the Niners’ comeback victory on the road, the Steelers’ improbable path to clinching a playoff berth, and Miami sweeping the season series with the Patriots (39:59).

Hosts: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

