Week 18 Recap: Raiders Win an OT Thriller, Jags Shock Colts, and Niners Come Back to Beat Rams



Kevin and Nora are joined by Steven Ruiz to discuss the craziness that went on in Week 18, starting with the Las Vegas Raiders clinching their spot in the playoffs by defeating the L.A. Chargers in overtime (1:25). Then they discuss the Colts losing to the Jaguars and missing the playoffs (19:32). After that they discuss the Niners’ comeback victory on the road, the Steelers’ improbable path to clinching a playoff berth, and Miami sweeping the season series with the Patriots (39:59).

Hosts: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti

Guest: Steven Ruiz

Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

