Mike Francesa Talks the State of NY Sports, Gambling, and Free Agency

Plus, discussing the state of the Knicks and the best college basketball team in the metropolitan area

By John Jastremski
Washington Football Team v New York Giants Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


(01:28) — GIANTS: The Giants end the season on a bad note vs WFT, QB sneaks, and we continue our Joe Judge watch.
(05:00) — JETS: Despite the loss to the Bills, Gang Green showed a lot of grit in Buffalo to finish the season.
(14:48) — MIKE FRANCESA: The NY sports radio legend joins the show to talk his free agency, the Giants and Jets, wild-card weekend, and legalized sports gambling in NY.
(50:39) — CALLS: The first weekend of betting in NY, the state of the Knicks, and the best CBB team in the metropolitan area.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Mike Francesa
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

