Mike Francesa Talks the State of NY Sports, Gambling, and Free Agency



(01:28) — GIANTS: The Giants end the season on a bad note vs WFT, QB sneaks, and we continue our Joe Judge watch.

(05:00) — JETS: Despite the loss to the Bills, Gang Green showed a lot of grit in Buffalo to finish the season.

(14:48) — MIKE FRANCESA: The NY sports radio legend joins the show to talk his free agency, the Giants and Jets, wild-card weekend, and legalized sports gambling in NY.

(50:39) — CALLS: The first weekend of betting in NY, the state of the Knicks, and the best CBB team in the metropolitan area.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Mike Francesa

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify