Bears Ownership Complicates a Simple Game, Bulls’ Win Streak Ends in Dallas

The Full Go returns as the 2021 Bears season mercifully comes to an end. Jason addresses the rumored Ryan Pace promotion, Matt Nagy’s curtain call, why the Bears resemble America, and why Bears fans shouldn’t expect anything different in 2022 (05:15). The Bulls’ winning streak ends at nine following a 113-99 loss in Dallas. Jason previews the Bulls’ upcoming schedule against some tough competition that could prove to be an important stretch of the season (26:58). Jason closes by addressing his absence from the show last week, and why it remains as important as ever that we take care of each other (47:07).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez
In Loving Memory of Denyce Ellis
