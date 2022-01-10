 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Bears Ownership Complicates a Simple Game, Bulls’ Win Streak Ends in Dallas

Jason discusses the rumored Ryan Pace promotion, Matt Nagy’s curtain call, and why Bears fans shouldn’t expect anything different in 2022

By Jason Goff
New York Giants v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as the 2021 Bears season mercifully comes to an end. Jason addresses the rumored Ryan Pace promotion, Matt Nagy’s curtain call, why the Bears resemble America, and why Bears fans shouldn’t expect anything different in 2022 (05:15). The Bulls’ winning streak ends at nine following a 113-99 loss in Dallas. Jason previews the Bulls’ upcoming schedule against some tough competition that could prove to be an important stretch of the season (26:58). Jason closes by addressing his absence from the show last week, and why it remains as important as ever that we take care of each other (47:07).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

In Loving Memory of Denyce Ellis

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

The Tie Game That Wasn’t Meant to Be

The fourth quarter and overtime of the Chargers-Raiders playoff play-in game was pure chaos. An improbable scenario suddenly seemed plausible. Should both teams have just taken a knee?

By Kaelen Jones

The Duality of Bob Saget Is What Made Him Special

He could be America’s dad, like he was on ‘Full House.’ Or he could be the crassest comedian you’ve ever heard, spinning the Dirtiest Joke in the World. But these things weren’t contradictions—they were complementary.

By Rob Harvilla

‘Euphoria’ Season 2, Episode 1 Recap

Joanna Robinson and Nora Princiotti team up to discuss the state of the show in culture heading into this season before breaking down the first episode through the lens of each main character

By Joanna Robinson and Nora Princiotti

The 2021 Fantasy Rewatchables

Danny, Danny, and Craig recap the fantasy season in the format of ‘The Rewatchables’

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Prentice Penny on ‘Insecure’

Larry also weighs in on testing positive for COVID-19, the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, the great Sidney Poitier, and the Amhaud Arbery verdict

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ “Chapter 2” Deep Dive

Deception on Tatooine, ‘Star Wars’ lore, mailbag questions, and more

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson