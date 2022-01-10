 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Best College Town, Solved

Dave and Chris discuss flannel pajamas as a medieval torture device, and possibly reapplying to college

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
UNLV Holds Hybrid In-Person And Remote Classes Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images


We were supposed to record a MOIF, but Dave and Chris got in an argument about the topic. One wanted to talk about curry. The other wanted meatloaf. Which one would you rather they discussed? Well, it doesn’t matter, because they didn’t end up talking about either. This is what a podcast sounds like after our cohosts fight, storm off, make up, and finally record a podcast about their kids being their best friends, flannel pajamas as a medieval torture device, and possibly reapplying to college.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

