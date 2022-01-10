The Best College Town, Solved



We were supposed to record a MOIF, but Dave and Chris got in an argument about the topic. One wanted to talk about curry. The other wanted meatloaf. Which one would you rather they discussed? Well, it doesn’t matter, because they didn’t end up talking about either. This is what a podcast sounds like after our cohosts fight, storm off, make up, and finally record a podcast about their kids being their best friends, flannel pajamas as a medieval torture device, and possibly reapplying to college.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

