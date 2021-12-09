The New Yorker’s Jeremy Strong Profile and the Drama Around ‘Winning Time’

Chris and Andy talk about the New Yorker profile of Jeremy Strong that dropped before last week’s episode of Succession and the discourse that it created around the show (1:00). Then they talk about all of the drama surrounding the forthcoming Lakers series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (26:42), and two of their favorite comedies of the moment: Abbott Elementary and Motherland (38:51).
