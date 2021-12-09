 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The New Yorker’s Jeremy Strong Profile and the Drama Around ‘Winning Time’

Chris and Andy also discuss two of their favorite recent comedies, ‘Abbott Elementary’ and ‘Motherland’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up” World Premiere Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage,


Chris and Andy talk about the New Yorker profile of Jeremy Strong that dropped before last week’s episode of Succession and the discourse that it created around the show (1:00). Then they talk about all of the drama surrounding the forthcoming Lakers series, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (26:42), and two of their favorite comedies of the moment: Abbott Elementary and Motherland (38:51).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Watch

The Latest

Parsing the Rumors Surrounding Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers

Raja also dishes on his bad experiences with team realtors and the crew hands out their Real Ones of the Week

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Best NFL QB Buys, Mike’s Hall of Fame Voting Rant, and Mailbag Questions

Plus, Mike and Jesse run through the top quarterbacks in each NFL conference

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Jeff Hardy Released, the Future for Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano, and Heel CM Punk in Long Island

David and Kaz look into some other AEW-related things as well

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 2, Episode 5 With Brad Fiorenza

Brad joins Johnny to talk about his run on ‘All Stars’ Season 2, how the game has changed since they started on the show, and the best prizes they ever won

By Johnny Bananas

Bill Simmons on the Patriots’ Rise to the No. 1 Seed and Playoff Expectations

Nora, Mal, and Bill also discuss which teams the Patriots should be worried about and what makes this season a success for New England

By Nora Princiotti, Mallory Rubin, and 1 more

Can a Healthy(ish) Lakers Roster Get Frank Vogel Off the Hot Seat?

L.A.’s head coach has grappled with injuries and a reconstructed roster. But with the team gradually improving in health, how long until patience wears thin?

By Dan Devine