When Is It Time to Blow It Up?

Kevin is joined by ESPN analyst and former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum to discuss how a franchise changes directions, how teams look at the draft as a guidepost when making decisions, and how a coach like Bill Belichick affects the strategy of his opponents (1:14). Then, analyst Brad Spielberger and reporter Steven Ruiz hop on to play a game of “Who Can Blow It Up?” as they go through teams in the league and decide who they’d replace (21:47).
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Mike Tannenbaum, Brad Spielberger, Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Producer: Arjuna Ramgopal
