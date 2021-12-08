 clock menu more-arrow no yes

When Is It Time to Blow It Up?

Kevin also talks with Mike Tannenbaum about franchises changing directions, how teams look at the draft, and how a coach like Bill Belichick affects the strategy of his opponents

By Kevin Clark and Steven Ruiz
Kevin is joined by ESPN analyst and former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum to discuss how a franchise changes directions, how teams look at the draft as a guidepost when making decisions, and how a coach like Bill Belichick affects the strategy of his opponents (1:14). Then, analyst Brad Spielberger and reporter Steven Ruiz hop on to play a game of “Who Can Blow It Up?” as they go through teams in the league and decide who they’d replace (21:47).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Mike Tannenbaum, Brad Spielberger, Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Producer: Arjuna Ramgopal

