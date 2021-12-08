Can the Bills Bounce Back Against Tom Brady’s Buccaneers? Plus a Preview of the Steelers-Vikings Game.

Warren and Ben discuss the Bills’ upcoming matchup with the Buccaneers (01:07) and conclude with a rant on the Patriots’ three-pass-attempt win against the Bills (19:19). Then, they discuss the 49ers-Bengals matchup and what to look for from Jimmy Garoppolo (24:14), the Cowboys recent success with Dak Prescott vs. the Washington Football Team (38:26), and whether the Browns can take advantage of the Ravens’ injury-riddled secondary (46:08). Last, they preview Thursday’s Steelers-Vikings game (55:30)
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Producers: Brian H. Waters, Craig Horlbeck, and Steve Ceruti
