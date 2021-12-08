 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Power Ranking the Biggest Bargains of the 2021 Season (Holiday Edition)

Danny, Danny, and Craig discuss which players unexpectedly delivered this year

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers


In our last Power Hour of the season, we power rank the stocking stuffers of the 2021 fantasy season, a.k.a. the players who cost very little on draft day that have paid off this year. Then we hold Fantasy Court and read listener emails.

Power Hour (4:27)
Listener Emails (33:58)
Fantasy Court (39:36)

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

