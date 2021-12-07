 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Buffalo Bills Are in Trouble

Plus, Jason, James, and Ryan discuss Arizona’s playoff outlook and Washington’s recent success

By Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images


Jason, James, and Ryan start the Tuesday NFL pod by sharing their reactions to the Patriots’ tough win over the Bills on MNF. Then they dissect the Ravens’ dramatic loss to the Steelers and what to expect from Ben Roethlisberger toward the end of the season. They wrap everything up by discussing Mike Zimmer’s coaching struggles, the Cardinals’ playoff prospects, and the Washington Football Team’s recent success.

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, Ryan Shazier
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

