The Buffalo Bills Are in Trouble



Jason, James, and Ryan start the Tuesday NFL pod by sharing their reactions to the Patriots’ tough win over the Bills on MNF. Then they dissect the Ravens’ dramatic loss to the Steelers and what to expect from Ben Roethlisberger toward the end of the season. They wrap everything up by discussing Mike Zimmer’s coaching struggles, the Cardinals’ playoff prospects, and the Washington Football Team’s recent success.

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, Ryan Shazier

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

