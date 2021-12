Juliet and Callie are back to discuss this week’s episode of The Bachelorette. They break down the wildest (and fakest) parts of the “Men Tell All” (01:07) and then Juliet interviews fan favorite and Harvard mathematician Romeo Alexander about his experience on Michelle’s season (25:53).

Host: Juliet Litman

Guest: Callie Curry, Romeo Alexander

Producer: Devon Manze

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS