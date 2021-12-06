 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Must-Adds and Playoff Prepping for Week 14

Danny, Danny, and Craig make recommendations for the final weeks of the season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
With playoffs one week away, we begin by recommending QB streamers and defensive stashes for the final four weeks of the fantasy season. Then we offer up our must-add running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends for Week 14 with our favorite format, Showdown Time.

QB Streamers (02:00)
DEF Streamers (05:00)
RBs (12:00)
WRs (31:00)
TEs (40:00)

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

