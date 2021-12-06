CFB Ranking Bias, Herbert vs. Burrow, the State of The U, and Going Abroad With Kevin Clark

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Bengals’ loss to the Chargers, and the College Football Playoff selection (0:24). Then Ryen is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin Clark to discuss NFL Week 13, including Ravens-Steelers, Chiefs-Broncos, Jaguars-Rams, Giants-Dolphins, the upcoming Bills-Patriots matchup, and more (12:28), before discussing the Miami Hurricanes hiring head coach Mario Cristobal away from Oregon (45:44). Then they discuss the upcoming finale of a wild F1 season in another edition of Going Abroad (58:30). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:13:59).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Kevin Clark
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
