Underdogs Dominated November, but Week 13 Went to the Favorites

Plus, Warren and Chris check in on the updated Super Bowl odds and preview Monday’s massive matchup between the Patriots and Bills

By Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon
This week, Warren and Chris check in on how underdogs have been trending and wonder whether the books are starting to catch up (2:00). Then, they discuss another ugly Chiefs win (9:00) before wondering what we can take away from the Chargers’ win over the Bengals (23:00). Plus, what Gardner Minshew’s performance means for Philly (31:00), checking in on updated Super Bowl odds (38:00), and a preview of Monday’s massive matchup between the Patriots and Bills (43:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

