 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The ‘Dave Chang Show’ Gift Guide, Part I | My Opinion Is Fact

Dave, Chris, and Noelle also discuss wearing Dickensian costumes to the House of Prime Rib, the Dave Chang Grinchification Tracker, anti-fruitcake diatribes, stollen vs. panettone vs. buche de Noel

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Devon, England, Fruit cake on a plate with two decorated cups of black coffee on a tray Photo by: Peter Titmus/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


With the leftover stuffing all eaten at last, and Dave-dismaying Mariah Carey songs already in the air, we turn our minds toward Christmastime. Discussed: wearing Dickensian costumes to the House of Prime Rib, the Dave Chang Grinchification Tracker, anti-fruitcake diatribes, stollen vs. panettone vs. buche de Noel, Garrett Popcorn flavors tearing our hosts apart, making your kitchen look like a Jamba Juice, the Christmas gift infinity gauntlet, and our last-minute multitier frenemy-to-forever-person gift guide.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

Week 13 Awards

The guys give out brand-new awards like The Apollo Creed Award for the Guy Who Refuses to Throw in the Damn Towel, The Mitchell Trubisky "Don’t Watch Him Play" Award, and The FAABulous Award

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Week 13 Recap: Ravens Fall Short Against the Steelers, Herbert Beats Burrow, and Chiefs Dominate the Broncos

Kevin, Nora, and Steven Ruiz also talk about the Jaguars-Rams game and the state of the Carolina Panthers

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and 2 more

Being a Bears Fan Is ‘Game of Thrones’ Without the Sex, Honoring Minnie Miñoso, and an Ode to Marc Eversley and Arturas Karnisovas

Jason also explains why it may not be a stretch to mention this Bulls team and the NBA Finals in the same breath

By Jason Goff

Adele Takes a Step Forward on ‘21’

Nora and Nathan break down Adele’s sophomore record

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Seven Observations From Around the NBA

Desmond Bane has added a new dimension to the Grizzlies offense, Domantas Sabonis has fallen out of favor in Indiana, and much more

By Kevin O'Connor

The Text That’ll Change ‘Succession’ Forever

It was meant for Gerri. It went to Logan. Whoops!

By Katie Baker