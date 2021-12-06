The ‘Dave Chang Show’ Gift Guide, Part I | My Opinion Is Fact



With the leftover stuffing all eaten at last, and Dave-dismaying Mariah Carey songs already in the air, we turn our minds toward Christmastime. Discussed: wearing Dickensian costumes to the House of Prime Rib, the Dave Chang Grinchification Tracker, anti-fruitcake diatribes, stollen vs. panettone vs. buche de Noel, Garrett Popcorn flavors tearing our hosts apart, making your kitchen look like a Jamba Juice, the Christmas gift infinity gauntlet, and our last-minute multitier frenemy-to-forever-person gift guide.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Noelle Cornelio

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

