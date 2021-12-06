 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 13 Awards

The guys give out brand-new awards like The Apollo Creed Award for the Guy Who Refuses to Throw in the Damn Towel, The Mitchell Trubisky “Don’t Watch Him Play” Award, and The FAABulous Award

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


We recap the Week 13 slate by giving out brand-new awards like The Apollo Creed Award for the Guy Who Refuses to Throw in the Damn Towel, The Mitchell Trubisky “Don’t Watch Him Play” Award, The FAABulous Award, and more. Later we induct the next player into the 2021 Fantasy Burn Book in what is our most controversial decision to date.

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Fantasy Sports

The Latest

Week 13 Recap: Ravens Fall Short Against the Steelers, Herbert Beats Burrow, and Chiefs Dominate the Broncos

Kevin, Nora, and Steven Ruiz also talk about the Jaguars-Rams game and the state of the Carolina Panthers

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and 2 more

Being a Bears Fan Is ‘Game of Thrones’ Without the Sex, Honoring Minnie Miñoso, and an Ode to Marc Eversley and Arturas Karnisovas

Jason also explains why it may not be a stretch to mention this Bulls team and the NBA Finals in the same breath

By Jason Goff

Adele Takes a Step Forward on ‘21’

Nora and Nathan break down Adele’s sophomore record

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard

Seven Observations From Around the NBA

Desmond Bane has added a new dimension to the Grizzlies offense, Domantas Sabonis has fallen out of favor in Indiana, and much more

By Kevin O'Connor

The Text That’ll Change ‘Succession’ Forever

It was meant for Gerri. It went to Logan. Whoops!

By Katie Baker

Brazen Ravens, Evil Vikings, Minshew Mania, and NBA Trades After Dark With Cousin Sal and Kevin O’Connor

Plus, guessing Week 14 NFL lines and another edition of Parent Corner

By Bill Simmons, Kevin O'Connor, and 1 more