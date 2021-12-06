 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Week 13 Recap: Ravens Fall Short Against the Steelers, Herbert Beats Burrow, and Chiefs Dominate the Broncos

Kevin, Nora, and Steven Ruiz also talk about the Jaguars-Rams game and the state of the Carolina Panthers

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images


Kevin, Nora, and Ben start things off by discussing the Ravens’ loss to the Steelers and Justin Herbert’s performance in the Chargers’ big win over the Bengals. Then they dissect the Seahawks’ win over the 49ers, Taylor Heinicke’s development with the Washington Football Team, and the Lions’ first win of the season, against the Vikings. Then Kevin and Nora are joined by Steven Ruiz to talk about the Jaguars-Rams game and the state of the Carolina Panthers.

Hosts: Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, Benjamin Solak and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Arjuna Ramgopal
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

