Being a Bears Fan Is ‘Game of Thrones’ Without the Sex, Honoring Minnie Miñoso, and an Ode to Marc Eversley and Arturas Karnisovas

Jason also explains why it may not be a stretch to mention this Bulls team and the NBA Finals in the same breath

By Jason Goff
Minnie Minoso Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images


Jason opens the show by explaining why he will no longer be held hostage by Bears games on Sundays (01:00), and why being a Bears fan is sort of like Game of Thrones (20:45). Finally, “Mr. White Sox” Minnie Miñoso can be referred to as a Hall of Famer. Miñoso was voted in to Cooperstown by the Golden Days committee on Sunday and Jason shares what Minnie meant to him and White Sox fans everywhere (23:56). Following another huge Bulls victory on Saturday night against Brooklyn, Jason explains why it may not be a stretch to mention this Bulls team and the NBA Finals in the same breath. Plus, it’s time to give Marc Eversely and Arturas Karnisovas their flowers for the job they’ve done rebuilding the Bulls in relatively short order (38:13).

