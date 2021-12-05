Another Wasted Giants Season, Zach Wilson’s Progress, and Nets Concerns With Evan Roberts



JJ was in Miami for Giants-Dolphins and opens with the depressing display from Joe Judge, Saquon Barkley, and others (00:28) before getting into why the Jets should feel good about what they saw from Zach Wilson despite the loss to the Eagles (7:25). Then, he chats with WFAN’s Evan Roberts about why the Mets manager doesn’t really matter, how he’s feeling about his Nets, and why he has no faith in James Harden (14:15). Finally, JJ closes it out with some listener voicemails and looks ahead to a huge Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Patriots (35:01).

