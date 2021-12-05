 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Another Wasted Giants Season, Zach Wilson’s Progress, and Nets Concerns With Evan Roberts

Plus, JJ previews the ‘Monday Night Football’ game between the Patriots and the Bills

By John Jastremski
New York Giants v Miami Dolphins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


JJ was in Miami for Giants-Dolphins and opens with the depressing display from Joe Judge, Saquon Barkley, and others (00:28) before getting into why the Jets should feel good about what they saw from Zach Wilson despite the loss to the Eagles (7:25). Then, he chats with WFAN’s Evan Roberts about why the Mets manager doesn’t really matter, how he’s feeling about his Nets, and why he has no faith in James Harden (14:15). Finally, JJ closes it out with some listener voicemails and looks ahead to a huge Monday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Patriots (35:01).

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Evan Roberts
Producer: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In NFL

The Latest

‘Succession’ S3E8: “Chiantishire”

Chris and Andy review the season’s penultimate episode and discuss where each of the siblings stand heading into the finale

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Sucking in Water: Breaking Down Episode 8 of ‘Succession’

Somehow, Roman sending a dick pic to his own dad is not the most shocking moment of the penultimate installment of Season 3

By Miles Surrey

Deciphering the Final Moments of the Latest ‘Succession’

The penultimate episode of the third season ends with the series’ first full-blown cliff-hanger. Reading the tea leaves may help reveal what will happen next.

By Joanna Robinson

Minshew Mania Arrives in Philadelphia—at Least for One Game

Gardner Minshew delivered a strong performance in the Eagles’ win over the Jets. But despite all the excitement, there’s no quarterback controversy in Philly.

By Ben Solak

Cincinnati Defied the Odds—and a Playoff System Designed to Exclude It

For years, the College Football Playoff selection committee has ignored teams from outside the power conferences. But the Bearcats wouldn’t be denied, and the sport is much better for it.

By Rodger Sherman

Bill Simmons on Pop Culture and Sports

Larry also weighs in on the omicron variant, vaccine divisiveness, and at-home testing

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air