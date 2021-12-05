 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bill Simmons on Pop Culture and Sports

Larry also weighs in on the omicron variant, vaccine divisiveness, and at-home testing

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit - Day 2 Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Vanity Fair


Larry weighs in on the omicron variant, vaccine divisiveness, and at-home testing. He’s then joined by The Ringer’s own Bill Simmons where they discuss fame (19:48), the Beatles (27:28), Saturday Night Live (28:39), and HBO’s new Music Box series (40:26). Then they break down the “genius athlete” (49:10), Scottie Pippen (59:56), share their NBA and NFL champion picks (1:15:47), and much, much more.

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Bill Simmons
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

