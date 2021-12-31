 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Madden Memories, Bench Carrying the Knicks, Plus Week 17 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno

Also, JJ discusses what to look for during the rest of the Giants’ and Jets’ seasons even though they have nothing to play for

By John Jastremski
New York Knicks v Detroit Pistons Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images


(1:58) — JJ shares favorite John Madden memories, including Super Bowls and growing up with the video game
(4:27) — JETS/GIANTS: What to look for the rest of the season with nothing to play for
(6:34) — KNICKS: The bench continues to be better than the starters, plus life without Julius Randle
(9:46) — CALLS: The Giants’ GM search, a wild potential Yankee trade, and how the NFL should navigate COVID in the playoffs
(23:57) — Old School vs. New School Week 17 NFL Picks with Joe Benigno
(54:00) — Handicapping the CFB Playoff semis with Art DiCesare
(72:53) — Championship Week fantasy advice with Jason Katz

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare and Jason Katz
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

