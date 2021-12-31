Madden Memories, Bench Carrying the Knicks, Plus Week 17 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno

(1:58) — JJ shares favorite John Madden memories, including Super Bowls and growing up with the video game
(4:27) — JETS/GIANTS: What to look for the rest of the season with nothing to play for
(6:34) — KNICKS: The bench continues to be better than the starters, plus life without Julius Randle
(9:46) — CALLS: The Giants’ GM search, a wild potential Yankee trade, and how the NFL should navigate COVID in the playoffs
(23:57) — Old School vs. New School Week 17 NFL Picks with Joe Benigno
(54:00) — Handicapping the CFB Playoff semis with Art DiCesare
(72:53) — Championship Week fantasy advice with Jason Katz
We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.
Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare and Jason Katz
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify