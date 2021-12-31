Madden Memories, Bench Carrying the Knicks, Plus Week 17 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno



(1:58) — JJ shares favorite John Madden memories, including Super Bowls and growing up with the video game

(4:27) — JETS/GIANTS: What to look for the rest of the season with nothing to play for

(6:34) — KNICKS: The bench continues to be better than the starters, plus life without Julius Randle

(9:46) — CALLS: The Giants’ GM search, a wild potential Yankee trade, and how the NFL should navigate COVID in the playoffs

(23:57) — Old School vs. New School Week 17 NFL Picks with Joe Benigno

(54:00) — Handicapping the CFB Playoff semis with Art DiCesare

(72:53) — Championship Week fantasy advice with Jason Katz

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare and Jason Katz

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

