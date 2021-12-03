 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Analyzing ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3

Mal and Joanna praise the introduction of Echo as an antagonist and what they would like to see for her in the episodes to come

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Disney/Marvel


Mal and Joanna hop in the Challenger and dive deep into Episode 3 of Hawkeye, titled “Echoes” (06:29). They praise the introduction of Echo as an antagonist and what they would like to see for her in the episodes to come. They also speculate on the arrival of Kingpin to this series (48:47), touch on the growing dynamic of Clint and Kate Bishop (76:43), and answer your mailbag questions with Jomi (98:18).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producers: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In TV

The Latest

How to Cover COVID With Dan Diamond

The Washington Post’s Dan Diamond shares his experience becoming a journalist, reflects on the COVID-19 coverage since the beginning of the pandemic, and touches on the new COVID-19 variant, omicron

By Bryan Curtis

Andrew Garfield’s Press Tour, Rihanna is STILL Not Pregnant, and Recapping Spotify Wrapped

Andrew Garfield’s press tour for ‘Tick, Tick... Boom!’ is amazing (1:00) and Julianne Hough can’t keep her Greta’s straight

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

Will Neil Olshey’s Ouster Lead to the End of the Damian Lillard Era in Portland?

The longtime GM was fired after an investigation into the team’s workplace culture. With the Trail Blazers also struggling to stay in the playoff mix, will one of the steadiest franchises in the NBA finally opt for major change?

By Dan Devine

Describing the Grizzlies’ Record-Setting Night, What to Do in Portland, and Changing the Thought Process for DPOY

Verno and KOC also discuss whether they could live in a world without the internet and go around the Association to discuss the hottest stories going into the weekend

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

‘The Great British Bake Off’ 2020 Holiday Specials Bonus Episode!

In the final bonus episode, Kate and Amelia discuss the Christmas special with B-team James, Jamie, Ruby, and Rosie and the New Year’s special with A-team Rahul, Nancy, Helena, and Henry

By Kate Halliwell and Amelia Wedemeyer

Potential CFB Upset Picks and Brian Kelly to LSU With Booger McFarland, Plus Former NBA Star Turned Boxer Deron Williams

Plus, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle briefly discuss HBO’s ‘Succession’ before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo