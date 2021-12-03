Analyzing ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3



Mal and Joanna hop in the Challenger and dive deep into Episode 3 of Hawkeye, titled “Echoes” (06:29). They praise the introduction of Echo as an antagonist and what they would like to see for her in the episodes to come. They also speculate on the arrival of Kingpin to this series (48:47), touch on the growing dynamic of Clint and Kate Bishop (76:43), and answer your mailbag questions with Jomi (98:18).

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Producers: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

