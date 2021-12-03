 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Potential CFB Upset Picks and Brian Kelly to LSU With Booger McFarland, Plus Former NBA Star Turned Boxer Deron Williams

Plus, Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle briefly discuss HBO’s ‘Succession’ before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Alabama v Auburn Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images


Russillo is joined by ESPN’s Booger McFarland to discuss Brian Kelly’s move to LSU and make some picks for CFB championship weekend (0:59). Then Ryen talks with three-time NBA All-Star Deron Williams about his upcoming fight vs. Frank Gore as well as his time with the Jazz and the Nets (24:57). Finally Ryen, Ceruti, and Kyle briefly discuss HBO’s Succession, before answering some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (40:52).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Booger McFarland and Deron Williams
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

