Bulls-Knicks Recap, Locked Out With LaMond Pope, Bears-Cardinals Preview, and the Problem With Marcus Stroman



Jason opens the show by dissecting one of the more exciting Bulls wins of the year (00:51). The Bulls have plenty of issues, but Jason explains why he believes they are a top-three or four team in the Eastern Conference. LaMond Pope (Chicago Tribune) joins the show to discuss the latest with the MLBPA lockout. He speaks about the distance between the Players Association and owners while also pointing out the issues the two sides had when trying to restart the 2020 season (16:35). He also goes through the next possible steps for the White Sox before taking a look at what the rest of the AL Central has done (27:38). The Bears look to build on their Thanksgiving victory in Detroit, but with Justin Fields battling a rib injury, what is there to look forward to (46:51)? The Cubs made a big splash by signing RHP Marcus Stroman to a three-year, $75M contract, but Jason is troubled by the signing. The reason may not be what you think (52:50).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: LaMond Pope

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify