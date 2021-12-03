 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Knicks Tease Us, Jets-Giants QB Questions, Plus Week 14 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno

JJ also explains why he’s so hyped for college football Championship Saturday

By John Jastremski
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


JJ opens with his Dolphins taking on the Giants this Sunday and the status of Daniel Jones (00:28), plus why we need to see an improved Zach Wilson performance this week against the Eagles (4:55). Then, he breaks down the Knicks teasing us in a tough loss to the Bulls (6:47) and why he’s so hyped for college football Championship Saturday (10:16). Next, JJ reacts to some listener voicemails (13:44) before giving out his NFL Old School vs. New School picks with Joe Benigno (31:40). Finally, he gets some more best bets from handicapper Art DiCesare (57:28) and closes it out with some fantasy advice with Jason Katz (1:13:31).

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producer: Steve Ceruti

