‘Shark Tank’ Prop Bets, Week 13

The guys make predictions for the upcoming slate of games

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


We pitch each other on our favorite prop bets for the weekend’s games in the style of Shark Tank. Later, we offer up our favorite long-shot bets.

Prop Bets (2:44)
Long-Shot Bets (33:36)

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

