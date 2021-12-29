 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Danny Kanell on Michigan-Georgia and How Cincinnati Can Hang With Bama

Plus, is being a pro coach still worth it?

By Ryen Russillo
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 Big Ten Championship Game - Michigan v Iowa Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on coaching (0:42) before talking with Danny Kanell of SiriusXM and CBS Sports about college bowl games, opt-outs, the College Football Playoff matchups of Georgia vs. Michigan and Alabama vs. Cincinnati, and more (14:15). Then Ceruti gets some Orlando Magic thoughts off his chest (1:14:17) before Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:19:20)

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Danny Kanell
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

