Sideline Fights, the NFL Playoff Picture, and Awards Picks

Plus, reacting to Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury and Cam Newton’s strange postgame presser

By Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
Washington Football Team v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images


Jason, James, and Ryan begin the pod by sharing their reactions to the sideline altercation during the Cowboys–Football Team game and discuss which players they knew who were most likely to be involved in a similar situation. Then they dissect the Dolphins’ recent success (10:10) and whether the Rams are for real heading into the playoffs (15:17). Next they go over the current NFC and AFC playoff pictures and talk about the teams that nobody wants to see when the postseason starts (23:12). They wrap up by touching on Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury (28:46), Cam Newton’s strange postgame presser (32:41), and make their picks for MVP, Coach of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year (40:07).

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, Ryan Shazier
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

