Sideline Fights, the NFL Playoff Picture, and Awards Picks



Jason, James, and Ryan begin the pod by sharing their reactions to the sideline altercation during the Cowboys–Football Team game and discuss which players they knew who were most likely to be involved in a similar situation. Then they dissect the Dolphins’ recent success (10:10) and whether the Rams are for real heading into the playoffs (15:17). Next they go over the current NFC and AFC playoff pictures and talk about the teams that nobody wants to see when the postseason starts (23:12). They wrap up by touching on Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury (28:46), Cam Newton’s strange postgame presser (32:41), and make their picks for MVP, Coach of the Year, and Defensive Player of the Year (40:07).

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, Ryan Shazier

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

