The Bills’ Statement, Burrow’s Ceiling, and Rating QBs With Albert Breer

Plus, fake NBA trades with Kevin O’Connor

By Ryen Russillo and Kevin O'Connor
Russillo shares his thoughts on the Bills’ victory over the Patriots (0:41). Then Ryen talks with The MMQB’s Albert Breer about the Cardinals’ loss to the surging Colts, Joe Burrow’s incredible day in the Bengals’ win over the Ravens, how to evaluate Trevor Lawrence’s rookie year amid all the turmoil in Jacksonville, 2022 QB draft prospects, rating the midtier NFL QBs, and more (9:13). Then Ryen talks with The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor about the Warriors’ continued dominance while they await the return of Klay Thompson and James Wiseman, the Jazz, the Bulls, the Lakers’ loss to the Nets, fake trades, and more (49:55). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:27:54).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Albert Breer and Kevin O’Connor
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

