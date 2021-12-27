Bears Find a Way to Lose in Victory, Your Phone Calls, and Why the Bulls Won’t Be Punked

The Bears escape Seattle with a 25-24 victory, but Jason explains why even in the midst of a hard-fought victory, this organization still manages to find a way to lose (14:27). The Bulls continue to deal with COVID issues as Billy Donovan and Lonzo Ball were in health-and-safety protocols, but managed to beat the Pacers 113-105. A calling card of the Bulls this year has been the role players rising to the occasion. Jason explains why this team will rarely get outplayed even when undermanned (33:31). We open up the voicemail line (773-359-3103) for your Bears game reactions, Bulls trade ideas, and possible Bears coaching candidates (46:35).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez
