Bears Find a Way to Lose in Victory, Your Phone Calls, and Why the Bulls Won’t Be Punked

Voicemail topics include your Bears game reactions, Bulls trade ideas, and possible Bears coaching candidates

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images


The Bears escape Seattle with a 25-24 victory, but Jason explains why even in the midst of a hard-fought victory, this organization still manages to find a way to lose (14:27). The Bulls continue to deal with COVID issues as Billy Donovan and Lonzo Ball were in health-and-safety protocols, but managed to beat the Pacers 113-105. A calling card of the Bulls this year has been the role players rising to the occasion. Jason explains why this team will rarely get outplayed even when undermanned (33:31). We open up the voicemail line (773-359-3103) for your Bears game reactions, Bulls trade ideas, and possible Bears coaching candidates (46:35).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

