The Giants Have Become the Knicks, Plus the Jets Win a Must-Lose Game

JJ is also joined by Pickswise’s Jared Smith to discuss how he bets college football bowl games

By John Jastremski
New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


(01:51) — GIANTS: A lifeless loss to the Eagles, plus it somehow gets worse with the news that Joe Judge and Daniel Jones will be back next year
(05:23) — JETS: Zach Wilson showed us something, but were they better off losing to the Jags?
(09:11) — KNICKS: Kemba continues to shine in a nice Christmas Day win over the Hawks
(20:36) — CALLS: Boycott the Giants? Knicks Trade for Zion?
(36:54) — How to bet bowl games and the CFB Playoff semifinals with Jared Smith

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jared Smith
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

