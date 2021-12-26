The Giants Have Become the Knicks, Plus the Jets Win a Must-Lose Game



(01:51) — GIANTS: A lifeless loss to the Eagles, plus it somehow gets worse with the news that Joe Judge and Daniel Jones will be back next year

(05:23) — JETS: Zach Wilson showed us something, but were they better off losing to the Jags?

(09:11) — KNICKS: Kemba continues to shine in a nice Christmas Day win over the Hawks

(20:36) — CALLS: Boycott the Giants? Knicks Trade for Zion?

(36:54) — How to bet bowl games and the CFB Playoff semifinals with Jared Smith

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Jared Smith

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify