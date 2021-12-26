The Giants Have Become the Knicks, Plus the Jets Win a Must-Lose Game

(01:51) — GIANTS: A lifeless loss to the Eagles, plus it somehow gets worse with the news that Joe Judge and Daniel Jones will be back next year
(05:23) — JETS: Zach Wilson showed us something, but were they better off losing to the Jags?
(09:11) — KNICKS: Kemba continues to shine in a nice Christmas Day win over the Hawks
(20:36) — CALLS: Boycott the Giants? Knicks Trade for Zion?
(36:54) — How to bet bowl games and the CFB Playoff semifinals with Jared Smith
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Jared Smith
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson
