Analyzing the ‘Hawkeye’ Season Finale



Hello, sweetie! Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson are sliding onto the ice to dive deep into the sixth and final episode of this Hawkeye season, breaking down our titular heroes’ partnership, a certain crime boss’s MCU arrival, Yelena’s instant icon status, and more. Then, Hawkeye EP and director Rhys Thomas returns to chat with Joanna about the finale’s mysteries, unanswered questions, and more.

