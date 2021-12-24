 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Analyzing the ‘Hawkeye’ Season Finale

Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson break down the sixth and final episode of ‘Hawkeye’ before Joanna chats with Rhys Thomas, who executive produced and directed the show

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Hello, sweetie! Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson are sliding onto the ice to dive deep into the sixth and final episode of this Hawkeye season, breaking down our titular heroes’ partnership, a certain crime boss’s MCU arrival, Yelena’s instant icon status, and more. Then, Hawkeye EP and director Rhys Thomas returns to chat with Joanna about the finale’s mysteries, unanswered questions, and more.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: Steve Ahlman, TD St. Matthew-Daniel, and Arjuna Ramgopal

