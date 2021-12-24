 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Major Bucs Question Marks With Sara Walsh, Plus Bestselling American History Author Nathaniel Philbrick

Plus, Ryen talks to Nathaniel about the U.S.’s first president and the commander in chief of the Continental Army

By Ryen Russillo
New York Giants v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images


Russillo is joined by Sara Walsh of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss the Buccaneers’ shutout loss to the Saints, the recent injuries to skill-position players Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette, coach Bruce Arians’s decision to bring back WR Antonio Brown, the rest of the Buccaneers’ regular season, and more (0:30). Then Ryen talks with author Nathaniel Philbrick about his book Travels With George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy, as they examine the U.S.’s first president and the commander in chief of the Continental Army. They also discuss Nathaniel’s book, Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community, and War (20:57). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:11:19)

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Sara Walsh and Nathaniel Philbrick
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

