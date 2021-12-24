Major Bucs Question Marks With Sara Walsh, Plus Bestselling American History Author Nathaniel Philbrick



Russillo is joined by Sara Walsh of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss the Buccaneers’ shutout loss to the Saints, the recent injuries to skill-position players Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette, coach Bruce Arians’s decision to bring back WR Antonio Brown, the rest of the Buccaneers’ regular season, and more (0:30). Then Ryen talks with author Nathaniel Philbrick about his book Travels With George: In Search of Washington and His Legacy, as they examine the U.S.’s first president and the commander in chief of the Continental Army. They also discuss Nathaniel’s book, Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community, and War (20:57). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:11:19)

Host: Ryen Russillo

Guests: Sara Walsh and Nathaniel Philbrick

Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS