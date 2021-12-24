Knicks Ride the Kemba Wave But Still Have Big Problems, Plus Week 16 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno



(03:36) — KNICKS: Kemba’s resurgence still doesn’t solve this team’s problems

(05:23) — Should the Knicks trade for De’Aaron Fox?

(08:29) — GIANTS: Is there anything to look forward to the rest of the season?

(10:41) — JETS: Zach Wilson needs to show us something to end the year

(13:46) — CALLS: Knicks need a shake-up? Buck hire overrated for the Mets? Plus does David Ortiz get a pass?

(24:54) — Old School vs. New School Week 16 NFL picks with Joe Benigno

(54:05) — More on how to bet Week 16 in the NFL with handicapper Art DiCesare

(68:48) — Fantasy football advice with Jason Katz

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare and Jason Katz

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify