Chris and Andy talk about the extremely enjoyable Spider-Man: No Way Home and how it should be a model for future Marvel movies to come (1:00). They then talk about the less successful Hawkeye season finale and what might come in Season 2 (35:48), and Episodes 4 and 5 of Station Eleven (48:11).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS