Doling Out Betting Advice and Pie Rankings Ahead of Week 16

Warren, Joe, and Ben break down all the biggest games of Week 16 while stuffing their faces full of pie

By Warren Sharp, Joe House, and Ben Solak
Warren, Joe, and Ben are pulling double-duty, breaking down all the biggest games of Week 16 while stuffing their faces full of pie. They begin with the Bills-Patriots rematch and discuss why coaching played such a big factor in the first matchup and what that could mean for this one (6:00). Then, they move on to the Christmas nightcap and wonder how the Cardinals will hold up against the physical play of the Colts (26:00). Plus, Ravens-Bengals (42:00), Rams-Vikings (58:00), and Titans-49ers (1:08:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp, Joe House, and Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

