Doling Out Betting Advice and Pie Rankings Ahead of Week 16



Warren, Joe, and Ben are pulling double-duty, breaking down all the biggest games of Week 16 while stuffing their faces full of pie. They begin with the Bills-Patriots rematch and discuss why coaching played such a big factor in the first matchup and what that could mean for this one (6:00). Then, they move on to the Christmas nightcap and wonder how the Cardinals will hold up against the physical play of the Colts (26:00). Plus, Ravens-Bengals (42:00), Rams-Vikings (58:00), and Titans-49ers (1:08:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp, Joe House, and Ben Solak

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

